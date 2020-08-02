Financial Contrast: North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL)

North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) and Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares North American Palladium and Silver Bull Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A Silver Bull Resources N/A N/A -$3.94 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Silver Bull Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Silver Bull Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for North American Palladium and Silver Bull Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score North American Palladium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silver Bull Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silver Bull Resources has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares North American Palladium and Silver Bull Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79% Silver Bull Resources N/A -41.06% -38.82%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Silver Bull Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

North American Palladium Company Profile

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Silver Bull Resources Company Profile

Silver Bull Resources, Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, develops, and explores for mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. It primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. The company holds interest in the Sierra Mojada property that includes 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Metalline Mining Company and changed its name to Silver Bull Resources, Inc. in April 2011. Silver Bull Resources, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

