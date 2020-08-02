Financial Contrast: IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) versus SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX)

IEC Electronics (NASDAQ:IEC) and SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IEC Electronics and SMTC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IEC Electronics $156.98 million 0.60 $4.75 million N/A N/A SMTC $372.51 million 0.24 -$5.99 million $0.27 11.59

IEC Electronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SMTC.

Profitability

This table compares IEC Electronics and SMTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IEC Electronics 3.30% 20.36% 5.85% SMTC -1.76% 17.18% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IEC Electronics and SMTC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IEC Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 SMTC 0 0 1 0 3.00

IEC Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. SMTC has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.69%. Given SMTC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SMTC is more favorable than IEC Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.2% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.9% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of IEC Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.0% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

IEC Electronics has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMTC has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IEC Electronics beats SMTC on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IEC Electronics

IEC Electronics Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States. It specializes in delivering technical solutions for the custom manufacturing, product configuration, and verification testing of engineered complex products that require a level of manufacturing. The company manufactures a range of assemblies that are incorporated into various products, such as aerospace and defense systems, medical devices, industrial equipment, and transportation products. It serves medical, industrial, aerospace, and defense sectors through a direct sales force, as well as through a network of manufacturer's representatives. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the test and measurement, retail and payment systems, telecom, networking and communications, medical, industrial, power and clean technology, semiconductor, and defense and aerospace market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

