Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Sells $327,120.00 in Stock

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) Director Kelly Wright sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $327,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fastly alerts:

On Monday, June 15th, Kelly Wright sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Kelly Wright sold 6,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Kelly Wright sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $268,380.00.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $96.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -144.01 and a beta of 1.18. Fastly Inc has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $102.95.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lowered Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastly by 285.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,883,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,966 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Fastly during the second quarter valued at $181,541,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Fastly by 704,498.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,359,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,810,000 after buying an additional 1,359,682 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Fastly by 63.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 603,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after buying an additional 233,384 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Fastly by 134.6% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 583,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 334,692 shares during the period. 36.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.