EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of EZCORP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Buck forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for EZCORP’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get EZCORP alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EZPW. ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $5.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.00 million, a PE ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.30. EZCORP has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.34 million. EZCORP had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EZCORP by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in EZCORP by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in EZCORP by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in EZCORP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 89,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.