Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EYPT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EYPT. ValuEngine raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 196.31% and a negative return on equity of 286.40%. The company had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 million. Research analysts predict that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit X LLC increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 112.5% in the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 293.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

About Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

