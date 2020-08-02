Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Jefferies Financial Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.82. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares in the company, valued at $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 76.2% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 133.3% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

