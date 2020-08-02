Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,329 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 458 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 308 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $81.01 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $139.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 17.09% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.88.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

Further Reading: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.