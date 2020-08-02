ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) & Hydrophi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:HPTG) Financial Contrast

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Hydrophi Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:HPTG) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 7.55% 14.43% 7.97% Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ExlService and Hydrophi Technologies Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $991.35 million 2.22 $67.66 million $2.43 26.36 Hydrophi Technologies Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ExlService has higher revenue and earnings than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.6% of ExlService shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of ExlService shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ExlService and Hydrophi Technologies Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 6 2 0 2.25 Hydrophi Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $65.63, indicating a potential upside of 2.44%. Given ExlService’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ExlService is more favorable than Hydrophi Technologies Group.

Volatility and Risk

ExlService has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hydrophi Technologies Group has a beta of -4.81, indicating that its stock price is 581% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ExlService beats Hydrophi Technologies Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc. provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services. It also provides BPM services related to the care management, utilization management, multi-chronic case management, disease management, dual eligible special needs plans, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement for the healthcare industry; BPM services related to business processes in corporate and leisure travel, such as reservations, customer service, fulfillment, and finance and accounting; and finance and accounting BPM services, including procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, and treasury and tax processes. In addition, the company offers BPM services for banking and financial services industry comprising residential mortgage lending, retail banking and credit cards, commercial banking, and investment management; BPM services related to enhancing operating models, enhancing customer experience, reducing costs, shortening turnaround time, and simplifying compliance for clients; and industry-specific digital transformational services. Further, it provides predictive and prescriptive analytics in the areas of customer acquisition and lifecycle management, risk underwriting and pricing, operational effectiveness, credit and operational risk monitoring and governance, regulatory reporting, and data management. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hydrophi Technologies Group Company Profile

HydroPhi Technologies Group, Inc. develops water-based clean energy technologies for the transportation industry. The company offers HydroPlant, a technology system, which uses water-based clean energy system that is designed to provide fuel savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions for the internal combustion engine. It serves logistics, trucking, heavy equipment, marine, and agriculture markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

