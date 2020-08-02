Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,956 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after purchasing an additional 685,896 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

EXC opened at $38.61 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.09.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.04%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.