Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS STBMY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $13.91.

About Evolution Mining

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates through two segments, Leonora Operations and Simberi Operations. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper-gold porphyry deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; and the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea.

