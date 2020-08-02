Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

EVFM has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub lowered Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Evofem Biosciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of Evofem Biosciences stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ltd. Invesco acquired 857,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,957,143.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. File acquired 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 880,893 shares of company stock worth $3,028,481 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

