Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,627 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 26.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 168,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,070,000 after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,820,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,198,000 after purchasing an additional 740,483 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $704,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $90.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.34. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.68.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 13.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

