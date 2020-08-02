Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6,716.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,974,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,067 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,500,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Evergy by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,861 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,622,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.51. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Evergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

