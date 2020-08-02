Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Esquire Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Esquire Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Esquire Financial stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.27 million, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.27. Esquire Financial has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.18.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $12.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Esquire Financial will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc D. Grossman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.47 per share, with a total value of $37,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lacapria purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Insiders have purchased 10,210 shares of company stock valued at $149,341 in the last 90 days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Esquire Financial by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Esquire Financial by 16.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Esquire Financial by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Esquire Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esquire Financial (ESQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.