Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 58,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 47,978 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of ELS opened at $68.32 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $77.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $254.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

