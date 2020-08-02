Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Western Energy Services Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Equities researchers at Cormark upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Western Energy Services in a report issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.53). Cormark also issued estimates for Western Energy Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

Western Energy Services (TSE:WRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$51.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$50.50 million.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of WRG stock opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.27. Western Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68.

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

