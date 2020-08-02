Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Vocera Communications Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vocera Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Vocera Communications from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.58.

Shares of Vocera Communications stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $985.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.10 and a beta of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.48. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $33.85.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 72,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,662,045. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCRA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,610 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $181,000.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.