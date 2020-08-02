Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CIT Group Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CIT)

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of CIT Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CIT Group’s FY2022 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.12). CIT Group had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $411.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CIT. BMO Capital Markets raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CIT Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CIT stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,360 shares during the period. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,445,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,531 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,326,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,899,000 after purchasing an additional 610,778 shares during the period. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

