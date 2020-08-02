Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Atico Mining Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Analysts at M Partners issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a report issued on Wednesday, July 29th. M Partners analyst R. Department expects that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the year. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock. M Partners also issued estimates for Atico Mining’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a market cap of $28.57 million and a P/E ratio of 22.11. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.16 and a 12 month high of C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$10.15 million during the quarter.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

