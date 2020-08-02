Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.

EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $12.35.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

About Equinox Gold Cp

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

