Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.00.
EQX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Equinox Gold Cp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Equinox Gold Cp in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd.
NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.88. Equinox Gold Cp has a twelve month low of $4.63 and a twelve month high of $12.35.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold Cp in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.
About Equinox Gold Cp
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
