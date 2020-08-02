Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETR shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Entergy from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Entergy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Entergy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ETR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $170,268,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Entergy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,365,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,586,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,030,000 after buying an additional 1,226,391 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,692,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $722,882,000 after buying an additional 814,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,907,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,202,000 after buying an additional 809,364 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.16. Entergy has a 12 month low of $75.19 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 11.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

