Enphase Energy (ENPH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Enphase Energy to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Enphase Energy has set its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.31 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 71.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enphase Energy to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $60.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $70.36.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.69.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $353,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 292,202 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,324.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Moreno Isidoro Quiroga sold 13,548,476 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $819,682,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,991,550 shares of company stock valued at $940,135,871 in the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

