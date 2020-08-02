EnLink Midstream (ENLC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 2.59% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts expect EnLink Midstream to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.28.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

