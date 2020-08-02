ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €9.70 by Barclays

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €9.70 ($10.90) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($12.58) price objective on ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC set a €9.00 ($10.11) price target on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.70 ($8.65) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($7.87) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.37 ($11.65).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €7.54 ($8.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €8.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.17. ENI has a twelve month low of €6.28 ($7.06) and a twelve month high of €14.59 ($16.40).

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

