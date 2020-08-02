Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,614 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $17,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,841,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,114,000 after buying an additional 202,304 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 66,107 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $14.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

ET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

