Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $114.13 and last traded at $108.02, with a volume of 27454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.02.

The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.45. The company had revenue of $394.70 million for the quarter. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 13.52%.

EBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Director Ronald Richard sold 6,572 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total transaction of $575,115.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,887 shares of company stock worth $1,651,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

