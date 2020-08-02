Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emcor Group by 988.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Emcor Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 167.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at $15,948,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Emcor Group by 1,406.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,787 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $68.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.03. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.57%.

EME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised Emcor Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.33.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

