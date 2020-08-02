Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $1,411,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 2,185.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,491,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250,846 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 42.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 203.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 177,688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

ESI opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

