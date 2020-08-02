eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eHealth from $127.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on eHealth from $138.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on eHealth from $174.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on eHealth from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.83.

eHealth stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.03. eHealth has a 12 month low of $52.71 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.03.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.34 million. eHealth had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 13.74%. As a group, analysts predict that eHealth will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $517,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 59,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,916,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $142,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,133.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,194 shares of company stock valued at $5,790,769 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,344,000.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

