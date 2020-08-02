Ebang’s (NASDAQ:EBON) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 5th

Ebang’s (NASDAQ:EBON) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, August 5th. Ebang had issued 19,264,337 shares in its initial public offering on June 26th. The total size of the offering was $100,752,483 based on an initial share price of $5.23. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of Ebang stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Ebang has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Ebang Company Profile

Ebang International Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of Bitcoin mining machines and telecommunication products in the People's Republic of China. It provides application-specific integrated circuit based Bitcoin mining machines; and Bitcoin mining machine accessories, as well as ancillary services to assist its customers operations.

