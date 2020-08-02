Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eaton from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.59.

NYSE ETN opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton has a twelve month low of $56.42 and a twelve month high of $105.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $2,044,175.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,661,001 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

