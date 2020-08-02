DZ Bank Reaffirms Sell Rating for Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

DZ Bank restated their sell rating on shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSAGF opened at $51.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.42 and its 200-day moving average is $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Osram Licht has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $53.00.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $905.60 million for the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 7.56%.

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

