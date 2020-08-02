DWF Group (LON:DWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON DWF opened at GBX 64 ($0.79) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.33, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $207.72 million and a P/E ratio of 16.84. DWF Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.45 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 143 ($1.76). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 95.92.

In other news, insider Chris Stefani acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.79) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($11,813.93).

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services to multinationals, government and public sector bodies, and high net worth individuals in the areas of corporate, litigation, and real estate practice groups.

