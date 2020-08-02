Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €32.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 37.81% from the stock’s current price.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($25.84) price objective on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($28.09) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($24.72) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.50 ($30.90) price target on shares of Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €27.13 ($30.48).

ETR DUE opened at €23.22 ($26.09) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.04 and a 200-day moving average of €23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.24. Duerr has a 1-year low of €15.72 ($17.66) and a 1-year high of €32.90 ($36.97).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

