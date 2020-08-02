Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 41,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 33,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

