Douglas Dynamics (PLOW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $68.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.93 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.76. Douglas Dynamics has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Douglas Dynamics Company Profile
Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.
