Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter valued at about $210,646,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at about $155,776,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 78.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 824,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,195,000 after purchasing an additional 362,049 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,527.5% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 362,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after purchasing an additional 348,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $35,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,448,135. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $383.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $347.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on DPZ. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $447.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.86.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

