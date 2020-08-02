Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Holdings Raised by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,458,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,364,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,966 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,599,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,208,975,000 after acquiring an additional 892,983 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,731,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,762,000 after acquiring an additional 804,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,232,000 after acquiring an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. 66.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Wolfe Research raised Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.54. Dominion Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $57.79 and a 52 week high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

