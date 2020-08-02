Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,836 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $19,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 124.2% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 347.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DISCK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $18.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

