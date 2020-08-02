Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCB opened at $35.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.73. Discovery Inc Series B has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series B had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

