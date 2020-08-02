Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $53.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. Robert W. Baird upgraded Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Diodes in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Diodes stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $59.70.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.00 million. Diodes had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C H. Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,786,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $482,817.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,675,923.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,358 shares of company stock worth $3,489,390. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Diodes by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Diodes by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 414,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,005,000 after buying an additional 15,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Diodes by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diodes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after buying an additional 12,898 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

