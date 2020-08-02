Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $745.87 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.72. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $104.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.98.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.06. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 93.3% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 60.7% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

