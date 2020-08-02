Dimecoin (DIME) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $1.01 million and $570.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00018565 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003918 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003580 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000677 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin (DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars.

