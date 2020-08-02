Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 42.9% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 39.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 7,500.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $147.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.68. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $176.22. The stock has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEO. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.