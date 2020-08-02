DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 105.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,062,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM opened at $435.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 7.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.28 and a 52-week high of $446.50. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total transaction of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,998,773.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 19,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $7,207,042.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,293 shares of company stock valued at $24,266,963. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on DexCom from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.95.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

