Deutsche Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays upgraded Phoenix Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 658 ($8.10) to GBX 793 ($9.76) in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 710 ($8.74) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 716.80 ($8.82).

PHNX stock opened at GBX 658.60 ($8.10) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.58. Phoenix Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.39 ($0.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 806 ($9.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 649.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 654.39.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 8,871 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 635 ($7.81), for a total value of £56,330.85 ($69,321.75). Also, insider Nicholas Lyons bought 20,000 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 585 ($7.20) per share, for a total transaction of £117,000 ($143,982.28).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

