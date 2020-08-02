DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,664 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.54, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $873.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $482,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,472.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,004.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Barrington Research cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

