Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on DLPH. ValuEngine upgraded Delphi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Delphi Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delphi Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Delphi Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delphi Technologies by 135.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,401,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,954 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $25,303,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $21,279,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $20,172,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delphi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,243,000. Institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

DLPH stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.67. Delphi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Delphi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Delphi Technologies will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

