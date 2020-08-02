Delek US (DK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Delek US (NYSE:DK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, analysts expect Delek US to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DK stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

DK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Delek US from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delek US from $29.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

