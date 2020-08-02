David A. Montecalvo Sells 14,508 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stock

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) SVP David A. Montecalvo sold 14,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total value of $3,842,008.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,148.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $268.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 70.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.69. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $273.78.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $527.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 148.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 20.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 636,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $96,963,000 after acquiring an additional 109,476 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 58.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 397.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

